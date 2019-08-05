New College Appoints New Assistant Vice President for Human Resources

Loretta Shields Image: Courtesy Photo

New College of Florida has named Loretta Shields as the college’s assistant vice president of human resources. Shields has spent most of her professional career as executive director of benefits, wellness and compliance at Kent State University. She has also held human resources positions at the Norfolk Airport Authority, Chicago Title Insurance Company and the University of South Carolina.

At New College, Shields’ primary responsibilities consist of providing leadership and guidance in the areas of classification, compensation/payroll administration, data analysis and reporting, employee benefits, recruitment and retention, employee relations, environmental health and safety/risk management as well as AFSCME and PBA bargaining unit negotiations.

Shields received a bachelor of arts in business administration degree from Ashland University and a master of science in human resources management degree from Troy State University.