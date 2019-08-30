Yacht Broker Joins Cannons Marina Sales Team

Certified professional yacht broker (CYPB) Ryan Hirshberg has joined the sales team at Cannons Marina, which specializes in Grady-White boats. Hirshberg, who grew up working in his family’s Tampa Bay-area marina and boat dealership, has been trained and certified by several prestigious yacht builders, including Viking, Princess, Tiara, Grand Banks, Carver and Marquis. He began selling Carver Yachts at the age of 20; in 2002, he earned his CYPB designation and continues to specialize in boats of all sizes, including multi-million-dollar vessels. His biggest sale to date was a 130-foot yacht for $15.5 million.

At Cannons, Hirshberg hopes to expand the company’s current brokerage offerings and service, in addition to focusing on sales of the new Grady-White product line.