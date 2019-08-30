Manatee Habitat Adds New Leadership

Manatee Habitat board chair Roger Arnholt and CEO Diana Shoemaker Image: Courtesy Photo

Manatee County Habitat for Humanity has announced that its executive director, Diana Shoemaker, has been promoted to CEO, and that Greg DeMeuse and Gurn Freeman have joined the organization’s board of directors. Shoemaker has been with Manatee Habitat for 10 years; DeMeuse, of Blalock Walters, and Freeman, formerly director of government sales for FedEx, were brought on as board members to enhance the efforts of the board in accordance with organizational growth and capacity building plans.



Prior to joining Manatee Habitat, Shoemaker served as director of Family Promise of Manatee County, a nonprofit providing shelter and resources to homeless families. She also served as chair of the Manatee County Affordable Housing Task Force, and is a graduate of Leadership Manatee and the LWRBA Executive Academy. Shoemaker has a master's degree in social work from Columbia University and more than 20 years of experience in community and educational program development and services.



The Manatee Habitat board of directors is led by board chair Roger Arnholt, vice-president Kirsten Regal, treasurer Barry Berman and secretary Lauren Fuller. DeMeuse and Freeman will join current board members Todd Powers, Tim Polk and Gary French.