Weekend Planner
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 29-Sept. 4
A musical tribute to Frankie Valli, Labor Day savings at Sarasota Jungle Gardens and more.
Editor's note: Make sure to check with each venue to ensure an event is still happening ahead of this weekend's approaching hurricane.
Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond
Opening Sept. 3
FST celebrates the music of The Four Seasons with its last cabaret show of the summer, an acclaimed production that’s toured the East Coast and beyond with classic Frankie Valli hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”
11th annual Downtown Venice Craft Show
Aug. 31-Sept. 1
This two-day celebration of affordable crafts handmade in America—everything from baskets to painted wood—takes over downtown Venice with nearly 100 craft artisans; a green market, too.
Labor Day at Sarasota Jungle Gardens
Sept. 1-2
Take the family to Sarasota Jungle Gardens Sunday and Monday and get half off the regular children’s admission—a savings of $7.50 per kid through age 16. Don’t miss the entertaining reptile, jungle bird and wildlife wonder shows.
FST Improv: Comedy Lottery
Aug. 31
Gamble on a really good time when the talented FST Improv crew presents a show that 12 lucky audience members help make up on the spot. In the intimate Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
The Ringling’s Fabric of India exhibit
Continuing thru Oct. 13
This stunning major exhibit at The Ringling explores centuries of textiles from the Indian subcontinent, with more than 140 exquisitely colorful pieces on loan from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. We talked with Ringling Curator of Asian Art Dr. Rhiannon Paget here.