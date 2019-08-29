Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The cast of Who Loves You: Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and Beyond. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

Editor's note: Make sure to check with each venue to ensure an event is still happening ahead of this weekend's approaching hurricane.

Opening Sept. 3

FST celebrates the music of The Four Seasons with its last cabaret show of the summer, an acclaimed production that’s toured the East Coast and beyond with classic Frankie Valli hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

This two-day celebration of affordable crafts handmade in America—everything from baskets to painted wood—takes over downtown Venice with nearly 100 craft artisans; a green market, too.

Sept. 1-2

Take the family to Sarasota Jungle Gardens Sunday and Monday and get half off the regular children’s admission—a savings of $7.50 per kid through age 16. Don’t miss the entertaining reptile, jungle bird and wildlife wonder shows.

Aug. 31

Gamble on a really good time when the talented FST Improv crew presents a show that 12 lucky audience members help make up on the spot. In the intimate Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Continuing thru Oct. 13

This stunning major exhibit at The Ringling explores centuries of textiles from the Indian subcontinent, with more than 140 exquisitely colorful pieces on loan from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. We talked with Ringling Curator of Asian Art Dr. Rhiannon Paget here.