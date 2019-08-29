SRQ Airport Adds Sun Country Service to Minneapolis/St. Paul

Sun Country Airlines Image: Courtesy Photo

Sun Country Airlines has announced nonstop, seasonal service from Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Sarasota-Bradenton. The new flights to SRQ will operate twice a week, on Fridays and Mondays, beginning December 20, 2019. Sun Country first added new routes beyond its home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul in June 2018, and has experienced extensive growth over the past year. Now operating a total of 86 routes across 53 airports, Sun Country has grown its network by nearly 65 percent over the past year. Additionally, the airline has added to its customer experience with new in-flight entertainment, a mobile-friendly website with self-service tools and new interiors on each aircraft.