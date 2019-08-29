DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties

Hurricane Dorian churns toward Florida. Image: National Hurricane Center

As Hurricane Dorian churns toward Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, which is expected to make landfall early next week on the East Coast of the state. The declaration includes all of Florida's 67 counties and provides state and local governments time to prepare—especially as the storm's exact landfall location continues to fluctuate. Forecasters say the storm could grow into a Category 4 hurricane, threatening the state with potentially deadly storm surge, rain and wind.

“Due to Hurricane Dorian’s uncertain projected path, I am expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout Florida,” DeSantis says. “All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts. As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant. Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan.”