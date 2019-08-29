  1. News & City Life
Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Announces New General Manager

Anna Pohl previously worked The Ringling.

By Staff 8/29/2019 at 5:34pm

Anna Pohl

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BACVB) has announced that Anna Pohl has been named general manager of both the BACVB and the Powel Crosley Estate. She previously worked at The Ringling, Mattison’s and Linens by the Sea, a division of U.S. Tent Rental. Pohl also is a graduate of Leadership Manatee, sponsored and facilitated by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce. She's also taught at State College of Florida through its Lovegevity certification event and wedding planning program, and is a member of Meeting Professionals International and the Florida Society of Association Executives. 

