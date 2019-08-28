Music Compound Owner Named 'Young Professional of the Year'

From left, Kate Honea, Sarasota Chamber president Heather Kasten, Angelica Hull and Jenny Townsend. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce named Jenny Townsend, president and owner of Music Compound, its 2019 Young Professional of the Year at the fourth annual Young Professionals Summit. The award recognizes a young professional in the Sarasota region who has demonstrated outstanding leadership personally, professionally, and in the community. Other finalists were Sarasota Ballet’s Kate Honea and The Ringling’s Angelica Hull.