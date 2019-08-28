Visit Sarasota County Launches Promotional Discount Initiative

Visit Sarasota County has introduced a new promotional opportunity, "Sarasota Big Pass," for consumers to save throughout Sarasota County. From September 1-30, 2019, visitors and locals can take advantage of big savings on hotels, attractions, restaurants, shops and more. Each business will offer a BOGO deal, $5 off or $25 percent off; currently there are almost 100 deals being offered from nearly 80 businesses. Consumers can view and print the deals online, or pick up a pass at VSC’s Visitor Information Centers. For the full list of deals, click here.

“September is typically the slowest month of the year for local businesses, so VSC has been working closely with its partners to develop a consumer-centric program that benefits both the industry and customers,” says Visit Sarasota County president Virginia Haley. “Sarasota Big Pass is a result of those efforts. With so many great deals, we are hoping to gain a lot of interest and traction in its inaugural year.”