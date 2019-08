Last month, four sellers combined to sell an 11-parcel assembled block of 2.11 acres at Fruitville Road, Audubon Place, East Avenue and Fourth Street to buyer J Sarasota Hotel LLC for a combined total price of $2,939,000. John B. Harshman of Harshman & Co., Inc. handled the transaction. The buyer is planning a 123-room Residence Inn on the site.