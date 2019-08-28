Reports Puts Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival's Economic Impact at $26.9 Million

The 2019 Suncoast Powerboat Grand Prix Image: Courtesy Photo

Last month's Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival, now in its 35th year, generated an estimated economic impact of $29.6 million and a direct total impact of $17.9 million in expenditures, according to data from Visit Sarasota County. Net proceeds over more than $100,000 were also raised for Suncoast Charities for Children, which produces the Grand Prix and Fourth of July bayfront fireworks. Suncoast Charities for Children supports five local nonprofit agencies that provide critical programs and services to more than 5,000 clients with special needs.

CBS Sports and Fox Sports also aired an hour long post-race program reaching approximately 65 million homes within the United States and 400 million households in over 150 countries. The races were also live-streamed with 301,276 viewers tuning in from around the world. Next year’s festival will be held June 20-28; the Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, June 28.