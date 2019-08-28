Cocktails and Video Games, a Beer Dinner and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

The Sarasota Modern pool Image: Everett Dennison

Thursday, Aug. 29

Enjoy lounging poolside with a cocktail and classic video games? You're in luck! The Sarasota Modern hosts “Barcade” every Thursday. Starting at 4 p.m., you can play solo or challenge your friends to a nostalgic arcade game. If Princess Peach has you beat, you can recoup with one of the hotel's signature drinks before the next round. This event is free to the public.

Friday, Aug. 30

1812 Osprey a Neighborhood Bistro is hosting its second annual End of Summer Beer Dinner, featuring Calusa Brewing. A total of five courses will each be accompanied by a complementary brew for the discerning palate. Tickets are $65 per person, not including tax and gratuity. For reservations, call the restaurant at (941) 954-5400. Seats are limited, so act fast.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Grove is teaming with Cakebread Cellars to bring guests a night of food, wine and philosophy. Executive chef Greg Campbell has designed a five-course meal with pairings such as "lobster stuffies" and chardonnay. (Find the full menu here.) As part of the experience, attendees will learn about food and wine matching, as well as winemaking philosophies and practices. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online. Introductions and hors d'oeuvres start at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

From 2 to 5 p.m. join Birdrock Taco Shack as it celebrates its fourth birthday. Guests can groove on the restaurant's new deck to live music provided by The Brown Bag Brass Band. In addition to the shack's signature lobster classic, the chef is whipping up a special taco: chicken mole with dried apricots and pistachios.