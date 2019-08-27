Goodwill Announces Honorees for Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner

Goodwill's 2019 Community Ambassadors of the Year are, from left to right, Charles L. Slater, Adell Erozer of Turning Points, and Kevin Henault. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, October 17, Goodwill Manasota will present its ninth annual Community Ambassador of the Year awards. The annual event shines a spotlight on those who contribute to the community and Goodwill’s success. This year’s honorees are veterans advocate Kevin Henault, philanthropist Charles L. Slater, and Goodwill community partner Turning Points, with the award being accepted by executive director Adell Erozer. For more information, click here.