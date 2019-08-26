Chamber Accepting Registration for 'Engage Sarasota' Program

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for "Engage Sarasota," a networking initiative for business owners and residents. The nine-month program features a variety of lunchtime events designed to help participants learn more about the local community; get to know local leaders and familiarize themselves with decision-making channels; and network with fellow participants. Monthly topics include "Medical Care Today and Tomorrow," "Sarasota Arts and Culture," "Media Mania" and "Higher Education." Cost is $250 and includes lunches; for more information, click here.