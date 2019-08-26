Pinkerton Private Wealth Hires Two, Promotes Two

Donna Guinta Image: Courtesy Photo

Pinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth has hired Donna Guinta as Chief Operating Officer and Janet Buley as a registered client service associate. Guinta was previously vice president of operations, agency and systems, with Cadaret, Grant & Co., an independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor with 475 offices in 27 states. Buley previously worked as a financial advisor with Regions Bank and Wells Fargo Advisors. She was also employed for several years with AIG, where she administered retirement plans, and holds multiple registrations through FINRA.

Additionally, the firm promoted Kathy Henderson to vice president in charge of client services, allowing her to focus on training and customer service. Bill Mehserle, a Certified Financial Planner and partner in the firm, was named branch operations manager, filling a position vacated by retiring partner Michael Harkins.