Manatee County Bar Association Elects 2019-2020 Board Members

The Manatee County Bar Association has announced its new officers and board members for the 2019-2020 term, who were elected at the organization's June 27, 2019, annual meeting. The association's new president is Charles W. Telfair, of Lutz, Bobo and Telfair, and the president-elect is Stephen R. Dye, of Dye, Harrison, Kirkland, Pratt, Petruff and St. Paul. Brian A. Iten, general counsel for the Manatee sherriff’s office, will serve as secretary, and David W. Wilcox as treasurer. Alexandra D. St. Paul, also of Dye, Harrison, Kirkland, Petruff, Pratt & St. Paul, is the association's immediate past president.

Other members elected to serve as directors are Christine L. Allamanno, of Keiser University Sarasota; Melissa R. Casanueva, Young Lawyers Division president) of Porges, Hamlin, Knowles & Hawk; Lori M. Dorman of Baker, Paul & Dorman; Gregory S. Hagopian of Gallagher & Hagopian, PL; Andre R. Perron of Barnes Walker, Goethe, Hoonhout, Perron & Shea, PLLC; and Rebecca J. Proctor of Proctor Elder Law, P.A. Graceann Frederico will continue in her role as executive director.

The Manatee County Bar Association meets regularly throughout the year for fellowship and to hear from guest speakers presenting programs of interest to their membership. In addition to networking, the association offers numerous events, both social and educational, and is involved in several educational and community service projects. Established in 1905, it is one of the oldest independent bar associations in the state.