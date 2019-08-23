Hermitage Artist Retreat Appoints New Development Director

Sara Krusenstjerna Image: Courtesy Photo

The Hermitage Artist Retreat recently announced that the organization has named Sara Krusenstjerna its new development director. The former director of philanthropic planning for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Krusenstjerna brings with her extensive experience in all areas of development. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of the Hermitage’s development operation, including fundraising initiatives, corporate and foundation relations, community outreach, major gifts, and planned giving.