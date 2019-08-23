Local Professional Earns Public Relations Accreditation

Erin Hoffer Image: Courtesy Photo

Erin Hoffer of KSC Inc., a member of the Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA), has earned professional accreditation in public relations (APR). In receiving the designation, Hoffer joins the more than 5,000 professionals nationally that represent a group of public relations professionals committed to practicing with high ethical standards.

Hoffer joined KSC’s team as an account executive in November 2018. Prior to that, she spent 11 years with the City of North Port as a professional government communicator, during which she led numerous marketing, public relations and advertising initiatives. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications, and received a master’s in communications with a specialization in social media in 2016. She is a 2008 graduate of the Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.