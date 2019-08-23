Market Report
Real Estate Closed Sales, Pending Sales and Median Prices Were Up in July 2019
Florida’s housing market reported more closed sales, more pending sales and higher median prices this July compared to a year ago, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors. Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 28,142 last month, up 10.4 percent from July 2018.
In July, statewide median sales prices for both single-family homes and condo/townhouse properties rose year-over-year, for 91 consecutive months. The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $268,000, up 5.1 percent from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors' research department, in partnership with local realtor boards and associations. Last month’s statewide median price for condo/townhouse units was $188,000, up 4.4 percent over last year's figure.
According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the national median sales price for existing single-family homes in June 2019 was $288,900, up 4.5 percent from the previous year; the national median existing condo price was $260,100. In California, the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $611,420; in Massachusetts, it was $440,000; in Maryland, it was $316,000; and in New York, it was $299,000. Click here to read the full Florida Realtors report.