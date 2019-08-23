  1. Home & Real Estate
Real Estate Closed Sales, Pending Sales and Median Prices Were Up in July 2019

Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 28,142 last month, up 10.4 percent from July 2018.

By Staff 8/23/2019 at 3:57pm

Image: Shutterstock

Florida’s housing market reported more closed sales, more pending sales and higher median prices this July compared to a year ago, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors. Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 28,142 last month, up 10.4 percent from July 2018.

In July, statewide median sales prices for both single-family homes and condo/townhouse properties rose year-over-year, for 91 consecutive months. The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $268,000, up 5.1 percent from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors' research department, in partnership with local realtor boards and associations. Last month’s statewide median price for condo/townhouse units was $188,000, up 4.4 percent over last year's figure. 

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the national median sales price for existing single-family homes in June 2019 was $288,900, up 4.5 percent from the previous year; the national median existing condo price was $260,100. In California, the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $611,420; in Massachusetts, it was $440,000; in Maryland, it was $316,000; and in New York, it was $299,000. Click here to read the full Florida Realtors report.

