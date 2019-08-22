PGT Innovations, John Cannon Homes Ink Exclusive Partnership Agreement

WinDoor sliding glass doors featured in The Victoria model by John Cannon Homes. Image: Courtesy Photo

PGT Innovations, the Venice-based window and door manufacturer, has signed an exclusive partnership deal with home builder John Cannon Homes. PGT Innovations will install impact-resistant windows and doors from WinDoor, one of its luxury brands, in John Cannon Homes' Tindarra and Kylie models. Products from PGT Innovations’ iLab may also make an appearance in some of Cannon’s highly customized designs. The construction firm has built 84 models and more than 1,400 private residences in many area communities, from Tampa Bay to Port Charlotte.