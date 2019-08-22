New College Issues Statement on Admissions Practices, Announces Changes in Leadership

New College of Florida president Donal O’Shea has announced that the liberal arts college is changing its admissions practices—and has changed the leadership in the school's admissions enrollment office.



The announcement comes after the Florida Board of Governors Inspector General’s office released the results of an assessment of the school’s admissions process, initiated by complaints from student workers about discriminatory practices. As a result, New College will commission an independent review of materials from the 2018 and 2019 admissions cycles from applicants who self-disclosed disabilities or mental health issues. Based on the results of the review, the college says it will take the appropriate actions and will work with Disability Rights Florida, the state university system and other independent experts to consult on the school's admissions process and train staff. It's also seeking input from the community regarding admissions as well as mental health resources on campus, and says it will make additional changes based on that feedback.

Read O'Shea's full statement here.