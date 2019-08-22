New Irish Pub Serves Up Comfort Food and Community

Since 2011, Irish 31 owner Jay Mize has aimed to bring Ireland's cuisine and hospitality stateside. With restaurants already sprinkled throughout Florida, the eatery is excited to open its first Sarasota location on Monday, Aug. 26, at 3750 S. Tamiami Trail. With a reputation for being “the people's pub,” Irish 31 aims to provide excellent food, quality entertainment and a place for people to gather.

On the menu, you can find classic staples such as a "Black & Bleu Burger" or chicken wings, both finished in the restaurant's signature i31 Whiskey sauce. A fan favorite is the “boxty,” which consists of mashed potatoes that can be stuffed with shepherd's pie or bacon, then rolled in bread crumbs and baked until crispy.

Irish 31's Black & Bleu Burger Image: Courtesy Photo

In addition to culinary comforts, Irish 31 offers a full bar with liquor, wine and beer. The restaurant touts its exclusive i31 Whiskey, produced in partnership with Florida Cane Distillery in Ybor City. The whiskey is made in small batches, with a smooth, sweet finish that is said to tickle your inner leprechaun. Happy hour runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Not just a hub for Sunday game nights, Irish 31 will entertain guests throughout the week. Friday evenings will bring live music, while Tuesday will be trivia night and Wednesday will feature a run to the beach and back, in partnership with Orangetheory Fitness. The patio is also pup-friendly, for those of us with canine companions. Whatever your pleasure, you no longer need to wait for Saint Patrick's Day to explore your inner Irish.

Irish 31 is located at 3750 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more info, call (941) 234-9265 or check out the restaurant's website.