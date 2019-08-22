Florida to Join the Electronic Registration Information Center

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida will join the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC)—developed in 2012 by Pew Charitable Trusts—as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the security and integrity of elections. By joining ERIC, Florida will be able to cross-check voter registration data with 29 other member states in order to identify duplicate registrations and outdated records from voters who have moved or passed away, leading to more accurate voter registration rolls. ERIC also improves voter registration by providing information for other member states to contact potentially eligible but unregistered voters with instructions about how to register to vote; outreach is conducted every two years ahead of each federal general election. Secretary of State Laurel Lee is also working with county Supervisors of Elections on a security initiative that will identify any weaknesses or vulnerabilities in state election infrastructure.

The state has also redistributed more than $2.3 million in election security grants to Supervisors of Elections, in addition to the $2.8 million appropriated by the Florida Legislature for the upcoming fiscal year. In total, the state has provided $5.1 million for elections cybersecurity ahead of the 2020 election; the Florida Department of State and county Supervisors of Elections are also engaged in a cooperative cybersecurity initiative ahead of the election.