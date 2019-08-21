We Craft Box Wins National Award

We Craft Box's Betsy Wild at the CUBE Awards. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Sarasota-based subscription craft box We Craft Box was recently awarded the “Best Craft Box” award at the Subscription Trade Association's CUBE Awards, which honors achievements in the subscription industry. Betsy Wild, founder of We Craft Box, was nominated for four awards, including Best Kids Box, Best Craft/Artisan Box, Best Start-Up and Best Customer Experience. We Craft Box is a part of Tampa Bay Wave, an accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs transform their ventures into sustainable businesses. Wild is currently in the second phase of the accelerator program, called “Launch,” and projected to graduate to the "Grow" program within the 12-18 months.