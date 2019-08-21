Real Estate
Katy McBrayer Joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty
McBrayer will be affiliated the the real estate company's downtown Sarasota office.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Katy McBrayer has affiliated with its downtown Sarasota office, located at 50 Central Avenue, Suite 110.
An award-winning realtor, McBrayer is a consistent top producer who has earned the prestigious President’s Award for her work. A Sarasota resident for more than two decades, she is a board member of Teen Court, a nonprofit that focuses on changing the lives of at-risk youth.