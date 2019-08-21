Katy McBrayer Joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Katy McBrayer Image: Staff

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Katy McBrayer has affiliated with its downtown Sarasota office, located at 50 Central Avenue, Suite 110.

An award-winning realtor, McBrayer is a consistent top producer who has earned the prestigious President’s Award for her work. A Sarasota resident for more than two decades, she is a board member of Teen Court, a nonprofit that focuses on changing the lives of at-risk youth.