Sunset Jams, Beers From Boca Raton and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

Saturday, Aug. 24

Starting at 2 p.m., Banyan Tree master chocolatier Morag Reid will be leading a dark chocolate truffle-making class using a traditional hand-rolling method. Leave the class with a box of chocolates to share or keep for yourself. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Kevin Abbott, the owner of Boca Raton's Barrel of Monks Brewing, is crossing the state this weekend for a special event at 99 Bottles, downtown Sarasota's best beer bar. From 4 to 11 p.m., Abbott will be hanging out and pouring six of his beers. See a list of the beers that will be available here.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Starting at 6 p.m., musician Sean Walsh will be playing at Mandeville Beer Garden. Take in the live music while enjoying menu items like salmon sliders and kimchi eggrolls or some of the 32 beers the restaurant has on draft. Learn more about the event here.

73º Flea will be bringing nearly 20 different local vendors to JDub's at 6 p.m. This family- and dog-friendly event is sure to be hopping, with a live band, food trucks and JDub's beer. Find out more about the event here.