New Esplanade Community Golf Course Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch

Taylor Morrison's team and ceremony attendees break ground on the home builder's new golf course in Lakewood Ranch. Image: Courtesy Photo

Home builder Taylor Morrison recently broke ground on its 18-hole golf course at its newest community, Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch. To celebrate the groundbreaking, a ceremony was held, attended by Taylor Morrison’s Southwest Florida division leadership team as well as members of Pope Properties, Waldrop Engineering, and Ryangolf. Other attendees included golf course designer Chris Wilczynski; Manatee County commissioner Vanessa Baugh; and senior vice president of Lakewood Ranch Communities Laura Cole. Designed by Wilczynski in conjunction with Ryangolf Corporation, the golf course is expected to be completed in early 2020.