You've Probably Heard of a Growler, But What About a Crowler?

A crowler at downtown's new 99 Bottles. Image: Kathryn Brass-Piper

The latest in beer technology is the crowler, and nobody here is putting it to as much use as 99 Bottles, downtown Sarasota’s coolest new bar, opened by Mark and Christine Tuchman this spring. Growlers are refillable brown glass jugs with metal screw tops that allow you to take your favorite craft beer home from the pub. A drawback is you have to bring the jug back or buy a new one. And every time you unscrew the top, air gets in. The crowler is completely sealed, keeping the beer fresher. A bartender chills a topless can with cold, filtered water and spritzes it with carbon dioxide to push out oxygen before filling it and sealing it, keeping your beer safe from all the elements that threaten it. “Light, oxygen, high temperatures… those are the enemy!” Mark exclaims. The result, he says: “32 ounces of liquid bliss.”