Sarasota Memorial Offers Back-to-School Physicals

To help parents prepare for the upcoming school year, Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers are offering $20 school physicals and sports physicals to K-12 students at six local locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Students starting at area public schools for the first time are required to have a school-entry physical. A school sports physical, also known as a pre-participation exam, is required for students in organized school sports. These evaluate existing conditions and ensure the student is in good health to participate in athletics. The evaluation process for a school physical is similar to that of the sports physical, but without the need to determine fitness for athletics.

A child’s yearly wellness exam should be completed by at his/her pediatrician’s or primary care physician’s practice. However, school sports physicals and school-entry physicals for children who are up to date on immunizations can be handled with a quick and convenient visit to a Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Center. Walk-ins are accepted seven days a week, and appointments are not necessary, but patients can use the “Save My Spot” tool on SMH's urgent care website or app before arrival to reserve a specific time. Parents and guardians can visit smhurgentcare.com to find the closest location and download the required school physical forms. For questions and information regarding school physicals and exams, call SMH’s HealthLine at (941) 917-7777.