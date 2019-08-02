  1. Fashion & Shopping
Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

We scoured the shelves of our local drugstore to find more affordable versions of some of our favorite designer makeups.

By Hanna Powers 8/2/2019 at 10:54am

Our top drugstore picks 

Image: Hanna Powers

Looking for a way to save a bit on your makeup routine? From mascara to shampoo, these drugstore finds will boast similar results to high-end products:

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

$7.99

This foundation is creamy and hydrating with the added benefit of SPF 15. It covers the whole face with a small amount of product and covers imperfections without feeling heavy. Reminds us of Georgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $64.

L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara

$8.29

This mascara is insanely popular for a reason. The hourglass-shaped wand builds intense volume on lashes after just a few strokes. Reminds us of Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $25.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

$7.99

This bronzer deserves the name "butter" because of how blendable it is. You can layer it to add color, without too much sparkle and shine, for a natural look. Reminds us of the Marc Jacobs O!mega Bronze, $49.

Covergirl Easy Breezy Brow Shape + Define Brow Mascara 

$4.79 

This brow wand does the work of two products in one: eyebrow pencil and brow gel. And it requires zero skill to apply, for fluffy, on-trend natural-looking brows. Reminds us of Glossier Boy Brow, $16.

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick

$6.29

This lipstick is shiny, without being sheer, and the color payoff is rich. It is moisturizing enough to stay on your lips all day without having to worry about peeling. Reminds us of YSL Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick, $38.

Thayers Witch Hazel Alcohol-Free Toner with Rose Petal

$9.29

This lightweight toner not only smells amazing, but it works wonders. It gently removes invisible dirt and makeup, even after washing your face. Seeing the dirt left over after using this product will make you a believer. Reminds us of Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner, $14.

CeraVe Renewing Gentle SA Cleanser

$9.79

Dermatologist-recommended for a reason. Save money on an expensive wash that only stays on your skin for seconds and instead invest in a powerful anti-aging night cream. This thrifty wash has the same powerful ingredient (salicylic acid) as many off the high-end facial cleansers. Reminds us of Dermalogica Clearing Skin Wash, $38.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

$16.99

This moisturizer is lightweight, meaning it can also double as a great primer before your makeup. No grease, no shine! Reminds us of Belif the True Cream Aqua Bomb, $38.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy Intensive Protecting Shampoo

$3.99

This shampoo workhorse has the same active ingredient (hardworking ceramides) as popular high-end brands and leaves hair soft and supple. Plus, it protects your pricy salon hair color just as well! Reminds us of Kerastase Resistance Shampoo for Damaged Hair, $30.

Olay Pore Detox Black Charcoal Clay Face Mask Stick

$9.99

This mask is clarifying, but it won't strip your skin. Use it before bed to provide a clean slate to pile on your moisturizers and serums. The stick applicator makes it easy to focus on trouble spots and your T-zone. Reminds us of Glamglow Youthmud Glow Stimulating & Exfoliating Treatment Mask, $59.

What we spent at the drugstore: $85.40

What the designer brands would cost: $371

