The Ringling Announces 2019 UnGala Ambassadors

The 2019 UnGala ambassadors. Image: Courtesy Photo

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has announced that a group of local leaders and influencers have been named ambassadors for UnGala 2019: The Evolution. Ambassadors will assist in promoting the event and securing sponsorships, and will serve as the host committee at the Oct. 19 event. The group includes Tina Bass, Sarah Beattie, Roger Capote, Jessica Collard, Alyssa Esteban, Christina Fraser, Peter Genersich, John Harshman, Jordan Heller, Karen Hickman, Nicole Kaney, Josh Kitchner, Rae Mulligan, Tina Napoli, Rochelle Nigri, Renee Phinney, Alfredo Ramos, Rich Schineller, Sally Schule, Sarasota magazine's Dan Starostecki, Emily Walsh, Victoria Warren, Lauren Weems, Kyla Weiner and Sarah Wertheimer.

The gala, which returns after a 10-year hiatus, will serve as the kickoff for The Ringling’s fall exhibition and performance season. Ticket sales are limited to 700 guests and will open to the public Aug. 19. For more information, click here.