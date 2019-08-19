Baltimore Orioles Announce 2020 Spring Training Season

The Baltimore Orioles play at Ed Smith Stadium earlier this year. Image: MLB Advanced Media

The Baltimore Orioles organization has announced that its 2020 spring training home opener will be on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Ed Smith Stadium against the Boston Red Sox. The team will open its spring schedule one day earlier on Saturday, February 22, with a road game at CoolToday Park in North Port against the Atlanta Braves. The club’s spring training season, which features 16 home dates, will conclude with a home game on Sunday, March 22, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 11, while the full-squad report date is set for Sunday, February 16. The 2020 season will mark the Orioles’ 11th consecutive spring training season in Sarasota, and its 10th at renovated Ed Smith Stadium.