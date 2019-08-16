Florida Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.3 Percent

According to new numbers released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the number of employed Floridians increased to more than 10 million as of July 2019, with the unemployment rate at 3.3 percent. So far this year, 128,000 people have entered the labor force at an annual growth rate of 1.3 percent. Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.8 percent also continues to outpace the national job growth rate of 1.7 percent, and its private-sector businesses created more than 218,000 jobs over the year and 28,200 in July. Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs this year are education and health service (65,900 new jobs); professional and business services (41,900); leisure and hospitality (25,900); trade, transportation and utilities (23,000); construction (21,300); and financial activities (18,200). There were 285,133 job postings showing openings last month.