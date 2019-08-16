State College of Florida to Offer Technology, Leadership Workshops

State College of Florida is offering several upcoming workshops dedicated to providing technology and leadership training.

Cisco Certified Entry Networking Technician (CCENT): Provides participants with network fundamentals, LAN switching and routing fundamentals, and infrastructure services and maintenance. Successful completion of these classes and the exam will earn the candidate a CCENT certification. Classes will begin August 19 and are held from 6 p.m.-8:50 p.m.

Leadership Boot Camp: Participants will enhance their leadership skills with training in communication, collaboration, time management, motivation, effective meetings and more. The program is facilitated by Doug Van Dyke and will take place September 20, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Lee Kotwicki at (941) 363-7218 or register at scf.edu/ccdenroll