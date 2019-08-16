SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) passenger traffic set an all-time record for the month of July, with 147,068 passengers traveling through the airport—up 42 percent over July of 2018. Year-to-date passenger numbers are also up 40 percent, with 1,135,173 passengers using the airport so far in 2019. Over the past year and a half, SRQ has added two new airlines, Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines, and 26 new destinations.