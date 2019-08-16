All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

Dawn Affeldt, Samantha Ericson, Bailey A. Jackson, and Kimberly Treharne with Poppy, a Canine Companions for Independence facility dog who works with Jackson. Image: Courtesy Photo

All-Star Children’s Foundation has appointed four clinical professionals with expertise in childhood trauma to staff its outpatient treatment services. The clinical team is headed up by Kimberly Treharne, LMHC, director. Counselors include Dawn Affeldt, LMHC, Samantha Ericson, LMHC, and Bailey A. Jackson, MSW.

Since starting its outpatient clinical program on April 1, All Star has received 92 referrals for children needing trauma therapy. All Star’s three clinical counselors and its clinical director currently work at All Star’s temporary offices in Sarasota until the state-of-the-art clinical building opens in October. The organization plans to hire two more clinicians in 2019 and two in 2020.