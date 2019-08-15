  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

Friday Fest at the Van Wezel, flutist Robert Mirabal and more.

By Ilene Denton 8/15/2019 at 11:25am

Reverend Barry & The Funk

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Friday Fest: Reverend Barry & The Funk

Aug. 16

If the high-energy sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool & The Gang are your thing, check out this eight-piece band that plays originals and covers of the funk and soul music everybody loves. The Van Wezel’s Friday Fest outdoor summer concerts are always free.

Summer Skirmish

Aug. 15

The Art Ovation Hotel is reteaming with the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County for what they’re calling a Summer Skirmish, based on last winter’s popular Art Battle. Three artists have 30 minutes to paint a masterpiece (no pressure!), and you decide who wins. Read more about it here.

Robert Mirabal

Aug. 18

The famed Grammy Award-winning Taos Pueblo flutist comes to town for a special performance with Sarasota’s own The Bird Tribe Band at the Art Ovation Hotel’s Crescendo Ballroom. It’s being presented by the new First Feather Gallery. Tickets available at first-feather-gallery.myshopify.com/.  

The Players presents The Odd Couple

Aug. 14-25

Summer laughs from playwright Neil Simon when The Players community theater brings neatnik Oscar and sloppy Felix together again on stage.

National Honey Bee Day at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime

Aug. 17

Beekeeper talks and demonstrations, buzzy arts and crafts for kids, free honey sticks to the first 50 participants, and a complimentary honey inspired cocktail at 12:30 p.m.—we’re in!

