Today is #CityHallSelfie Day

#CityHallSelfieDay is August 15 Image: Shutterstock

For the third year, the City of Sarasota will be observing #CityHallSelfie Day, a nationwide celebration of local government and civic awareness, on its social media channels today, Aug. 15. City employees are encouraged to take a “selfie” photo of themselves and their co-workers while on the job. #CityHallSelfieDay bills itself as "a chance for the city's dedicated workforce to demonstrate its pride in serving the public."

The City will be posting selfies from employees throughout the day on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Residents can also join in by taking a selfie at City Hall or at their favorite city park or facility, posting it to their personal social media pages with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie and tagging @CityofSarasota.

#CityHallSelfie Day observance is organized by the national nonprofit ELGL (Engaging Local Government Leaders).