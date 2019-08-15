Taylor Morrison To Build Townhomes at Phillippi Landings

Phillippi Landings is set on Phillippi Creek. Image: Courtesy Taylor Morrison

A community of 29 luxury three-story townhomes is joining the Phillippi Landings condominium complex on Tamiami Trail just north of Phillippi Estate Park in mid-Sarasota County. Each home will have a private elevator, attached two-car tandem garages and more. A clubhouse with heated pool and fitness center, dog park and kayak launch along Phillippi Creek also are planned.

Prices have not been announced yet, but developer Taylor Morrison has formed an interest list for updates.