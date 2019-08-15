Fast Track
Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Michele Demperio as Firm Partner
Demperio has worked at the firm for 15 years.
Sweet Sparkman Architects (SSA) has announced that Michele Demperio has been named a partner at the firm. Prior to her promotion to partner, during her 15-year tenure at the firm Demperio worked as its office manager and director of business development. A Sarasota resident for more than 20 years, Demperio serves on the boards of 96.5 WSLR/Fogartyville since 2012 and ACE Mentoring, and is a graduate of the 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.