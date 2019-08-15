Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Michele Demperio as Firm Partner

Michele Demperio Image: Courtesy Photo

Sweet Sparkman Architects (SSA) has announced that Michele Demperio has been named a partner at the firm. Prior to her promotion to partner, during her 15-year tenure at the firm Demperio worked as its office manager and director of business development. A Sarasota resident for more than 20 years, Demperio serves on the boards of 96.5 WSLR/Fogartyville since 2012 and ACE Mentoring, and is a graduate of the 2019 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.