Florida Sets Record Tourism Numbers

An aerial view of Lido and Longboat keys. Image: Shutterstock

According to numbers released this week by Visit Florida, the state's tourism bureau, Florida welcomed 68.9 million travelers from January-June 2019, the highest number of visitors during any six months in state history. It's also a 5.6 percent increase over the same period in 2018 and includes 61.2 million domestic visitors, 5.2 million overseas visitors and 2.4 million Canadian visitors.

Visit Florida also reports that 29.6 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in the second quarter of 2019, a 5.8 percent increase over the same time period last year. Preliminary estimates also show that 2.57 million overseas visitors came to Florida in the second quarter of 2019, and 946,000 Canadian travelers visited the state between April and June 2019, a 1.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018. The total number of enplanements—the act of passengers boarding an airplane—at Florida’s 19 major airports grew by 5.5 percent, with a record 33.1 million passengers during quarter two of 2019.

In 2018, the number of hotel rooms sold in Florida during the second quarter of the year increased by 1.9 percent, and the average daily room rate increased by 2 percent. Visit Florida also estimates the state welcomed a total of 127 million visitors during 2018, almost 1 million more than previously reported. To view additional data, click here.