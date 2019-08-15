Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

Let's face it: Most of us are stressed out. A recent Gallup poll found that Americans are one of the most stressed groups in the world; 55 percent of Americans said they regularly felt stressed, compared to 35 percent of respondents from around the world. The reality is that a life busy with career, family and social responsibilities, coupled with a desire to achieve at the highest levels, often comes with the burden of stress.

Well, take a deep breath, because today, Aug. 15, is National Relaxation Day, and we thought we'd ask an expert for some tips on how to de-stress. Yoga instructor Luisella Rossi of Sarasota's Pineapple Yoga Studio helps her students develop ways to handle their ongoing stress. "We are a Western people, we are American and we seem to struggle with the idea that you need to give yourself time and feel like you deserve that time," Rossi says.

She is quick to point out that when we hold onto our stress, we are less happy and less productive. "You always need to think you are worthy enough to spend time on yourself, even if that is only 15 minutes," Rossi says. "Like on a plane, you have to put the oxygen mask on yourself before others, because if you can't help yourself, you are no use to others. The same is true in life."

Rossi gave us some simple relaxation suggestions we can try at our desks to help us cope and tune into our bodies: