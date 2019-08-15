  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Public Relations

Local PR Association Announces Board, Celebrates Member Achievements

Kim Livengood, APR, CPC, will be the chapter's president for 2019-20.

By Staff 8/15/2019 at 2:18pm

The CWC-FPRA 2019-2020 board of directors.

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) recently installed its 2019-2020 board of directors and recognized outstanding members at an event at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Kendra Gemma was named Member of the Year; Elise Ramer earned the Ginya Carnahan Promoting the Profession Award; Melanie Reda earned the Thomas Nunan Rising Star Award; Andrea Knies earned the Ginnie Duffy Troyer Award of Professionalism; and Rachel Denton and Enriqueta Balandra each received an Award of Appreciation.

The board was installed by the state association's incoming president, Alyson Lundell, APR, CPRC; each member will serve a one-year term. The CWC-FPRA's president for 2019-2020 is Kim Livengood, APR, CPRC; click here to see a full list of new board members.

Filed under
CWC-FPRA
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Restaurant Review

Chef Wei Ren Brings His Ramen to Bradenton

08/01/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Business School

High School Students Created Sauces Lining Publix Shelves

08/02/2019 Photography by Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Home Brew Contest, a Wine Walk and More Top Food and Drink Events

08/14/2019 By Hanna Powers

Nice slice, baby

California Pizza Kitchen Offers New Take and Bake Option

08/13/2019 By Olivia Letts

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Rooftop Brunch, Frozen Custard Day and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/06/2019 By Hanna Powers

Arts & Entertainment

It's On

Watch Three Painters Face Off in Artistic Combat at Art Ovation

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

08/13/2019 By Staff

Killing It

Emanne Beasha Wins the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Review

Dog Days Theatre Steers a Comedy with Heart in Harbor

08/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Licensed To Grill

Barbecue Must-Haves to Heat Up Your Summer

07/01/2019 By Heather Saba

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

Home & Real Estate

What Your Money Can Buy

What $9 Million Will Buy You on Longboat Key

07/01/2019 By Staff

Just Add Water

Dive Into These Three Prize-Winning Swimming Pools

07/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Awards

Area Home Builders Win Aurora Awards at the 2019 Southeast Building Conference

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Taylor Morrison To Build Townhomes at Phillippi Landings

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Joint Forces

Women's Council of Realtors Partners With Goodwill for Annual Fashion Show

08/14/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Names New Assistant Branch Manager

08/12/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Fast Track

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Michele Demperio as Firm Partner

08/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Florida Sets Record Tourism Numbers

08/15/2019 Photography by Staff

Public Relations

Local PR Association Announces Board, Celebrates Member Achievements

08/15/2019 By Staff

Honor Thy Selfie

Today is #CityHallSelfie Day

08/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Unwind

Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

08/15/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health

CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

08/13/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Tami Erickson to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota, Manatee Counties

08/13/2019 By Staff

Life saver

New Workshops Designed to Help Teens and Adults Prevent Suicide

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe