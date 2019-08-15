Local PR Association Announces Board, Celebrates Member Achievements

The CWC-FPRA 2019-2020 board of directors. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Central West Coast chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (CWC-FPRA) recently installed its 2019-2020 board of directors and recognized outstanding members at an event at the Sarasota Yacht Club. Kendra Gemma was named Member of the Year; Elise Ramer earned the Ginya Carnahan Promoting the Profession Award; Melanie Reda earned the Thomas Nunan Rising Star Award; Andrea Knies earned the Ginnie Duffy Troyer Award of Professionalism; and Rachel Denton and Enriqueta Balandra each received an Award of Appreciation.

The board was installed by the state association's incoming president, Alyson Lundell, APR, CPRC; each member will serve a one-year term. The CWC-FPRA's president for 2019-2020 is Kim Livengood, APR, CPRC; click here to see a full list of new board members.