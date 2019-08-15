Area Home Builders Win Aurora Awards at the 2019 Southeast Building Conference

Builders, planners, architects and developers from 12 Southeast states and the eastern Caribbean competed for Aurora Awards at the annual Southeast Building Conference earlier this month, and several area home builders were honored.

Nautilus Homes' Old Grove. Image: Courtesy Nautilus Homes

Nautilus Homes won the Grand Aurora Award for Best Interior Detailing (for a home valued over $2 million) and a Silver Aurora for Best Custom Home (for a home sized 4,000 to 6,000 square feet) for Old Grove, an antebellum-style estate on the Manatee River in east Manatee County. Atlanta-based William B. Litchfield was the architect.

Osprey Landing's award-winning kitchen. Image: Courtesy Josh Wynne Construction

Josh Wynne Construction won several awards for Osprey Landing, a home designed Mark Sultana of DSDG Architecture: the Grand Aurora in the Solar Energy Home category, a Silver in the Energy Efficient Home category, and Silvers in the Best Kitchen Design for a Custom/Spec/One of a Kind Home and Best Bath Design for a Custom/Spec/One of a Kind Home.

Michael K. Walker & Associates won the Grand Aurora in the Best Custom Home 4,000 to 6,000 square foot category for a Casey Key Residence it built that had been designed by architect Carl Abbott.

Burke's Cottage Image: Courtesy Ross Built Homes

Ross Built Homes won the Grand Aurora in the Best Interior Detailing for a Home priced $1 million–$2 million category for Burke’s Cottage on Anna Maria Island. The home, designed by Don Cooper of Cooper Johnson Smith Architects, is one house from the beach in Anna Maria.

The Korina by John Cannon Homes. Image: Courtesy John Cannon Homes

Kay Green Design, Inc., won a Silver Aurora in the Best Interior Design of a Custom/Spec Home priced Over $2 million category for her work on the Korina model at The Lake Club, built by John Cannon Homes.

NWC Construction Inc., won a Silver Best Kitchen Design for a Custom/Spec/One of a Kind Home for a Bird Key interior project.

Manasota Key residence built by BUILD, LLC. Image: Courtesy BUILD

Naples-based BUILD, LLC won a Grand Aurora Award in the Green Construction category for a waterfront guest home on Lemon Bay on the north end of Manasota Key. Yehuda Inbar was the architect.