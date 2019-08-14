Women's Council of Realtors Partners With Goodwill for Annual Fashion Show

Women's Council of Realtors fashion show lead Melissa Watrobsky, WCR Sarasota president Ivan Gould, fashion show co-lead KimberLee Brooks, and Goodwill director of donation development Donna Evans Image: Courtesy Photo

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Sarasota chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR) will present its 26th annual fashion show, themed “Stars, Stripes and Style.” The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, and WCR has selected Goodwill Manasota as its charity of choice for this year’s event, with Goodwill is providing all of the fashions for the fashion show, modeled by volunteers from the real estate industry and a “Goodwill ambassador” as a stylist. Other event highlights will include shopping with local vendors, networking and lunch.