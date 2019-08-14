  1. News & City Life
Venice Regional Bayfront Health Names Chief Financial Officer, Laboratory Director

Danny Warren Jr. has been hired as CFO and Irene Przetocki as laboratory director.

By Staff 8/14/2019 at 3:12pm

Venice Regional Bayfront Health, a 312-bed acute care hospital serving the Venice area, has named Danny Warren Jr., as the hospital’s chief financial officer (CFO) and Irene Przetocki as laboratory director.

Danny Warren Jr., CFO

Image: Courtesy Photo

Warren has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare financial oversight and management. He has served as a CFO, controller and auditor for hospitals and other healthcare facilities and systems, most recently CFO of Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center and Lake Wales Medical Center. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Irene Przetocki, laboratory director

Image: Courtesy Photo

Przetocki has been assisting Venice Regional’s laboratory since April. She is board-certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology and is a Florida-licensed clinical laboratory supervisor. She has extensive experience in laboratory management for hospitals, most recently at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River, Florida. Przetocki holds a master’s in management healthcare administration from Kaplan University and a bachelor’s in medical technology from Centro Escolar University in Manila, Philippines.

 

