Three Manatee County Historical Sites Reopen

The Religion in Manatee exhibit on display in the Wiggins General Store at Manatee Village Historical Park Image: Courtesy Photo

Palmetto Historical Park, Manatee County Agricultural Museum and Manatee Village Historical Park have reopened in Manatee County after closing for month-long improvement projects.

During the closure, the artifacts at the Palmetto Historical Park currently not on display were organized and stored together on the air-conditioned stage in the Carnegie Library. In the future, the Palmetto Historical Commission plans to build a Preservation and Education facility to house the collection.

While the Manatee County Agricultural Museum was closed, all the preparation work was completed for upcoming programming, including “Make It Take It Tuesdays and Thursdays” program, the installation for the Florida Highwaymen exhibit and updates to the hands-on Junior Agricultural spots. The City of Palmetto also demolished a section of the museum’s sidewalk and installed drains to help eliminate any future flooding.

Manatee Village Historical Park closed for cleaning and organization of its collections. Files were digitally saved and archived, and shelving was installed to provide more space for artifacts. Staff also completed completed the Religion in Manatee exhibit, now on display in the Wiggins General Store.