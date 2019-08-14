A Home Brew Contest, a Wine Walk and More Top Food and Drink Events

The Reserve Image: Courtesy The Reserve

Thursday, Aug. 15

Head to historic downtown Venice to participate in the Wine Walk event. Purchase a wristband for $10 and from 5 to 8 p.m. enjoy wine tastings at over 25 businesses downtown. Find more information about the event and tickets here.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Starting at 6:30 p.m., join the crew at The Reserve for the café and bookstore's monthly wine tasting. For $15, enjoy virtually unlimited wine tastings and light bites. The restaurant will also be featuring some new rosé wines and French organic wines. You can get your tickets here.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Head to Origin to enter your recipe in the free Home Brew Competition, held in collaboration with Big Top Brewing. Starting at 2 p.m., judges will taste different home brews; the winning beer will be brewed at Big Top and served at Origin. You can enter the competition here, or just stop by and take in the excitement, while enjoying some pizza.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Ride your bike to Libby's on Tuesday and receive 25 percent off your bill. One discount will be applied per bike helmet brought in. The restaurant recently received a facelift, so check out the new space and new menu items while getting some exercise.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Next Wednesday, Boca is hosting a four-course chef dinner featuring wine pairings by Ethica Wines. Enjoy creative dishes like jam-crusted black grouper with a saffron polenta cake, paired with Villa Sparina Barbera, and blood orange ice cream with compressed watermelon and strawberries, paired with Le Contesse Prosecco. You can view the full menu here. Tickets are $55 and reservations can be made by calling (941) 256-3565.