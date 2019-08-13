Tami Erickson to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota, Manatee Counties

The Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has announced that Tami Erickson, sales manager for the retirement community Water’s Edge of Bradenton, will serve as event chair for the organization’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota and Manatee counties. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, with an estimated 5.8 million Americans currently battling the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. The Sarasota and Manatee Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Nathan Benderson Park.