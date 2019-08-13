Perrone Construction Hires Director of Operations

Sam Canham Image: Courtesy Photo

Perrone Construction has hired Sam Canham as director of operations. Canham, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has been involved in the construction industry for more than 15 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management, a master’s degree in business administration, and is a certified building contractor. Prior to joining Perrone Construction, which was founded in 1980, he worked with several residential and commercial builders in our area.